Live Blog: Royal Enfield 650 Twins India Launch - The Harley Davidson 750 Competitor

Royal Enfield is finally launching its highly anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 Twins today in India. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. Ahead of the launch the prices of the 650 twins have been leaked and there are eleven variants on offer. As per the leaked document , the price of the Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the price of Continental GT 650 starts at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which makes them the most affordable 650cc bikes in India. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC). Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 will be available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colorways takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors. Ever since the bikes were launched in California, they have created a lot of buzz on the social media about its price and positioning in the Indian market. In the Indian market, the bikes will compete against the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Triumph Street Twin. We have already tested the new bikes and for the first ride review of the bikes you can click here and for the official prices and specifications, you can watch the live launch of the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 Twins here.