Live Blog: Royal Enfield 650 Twins India Launch - The Harley Davidson 750 Competitor

Click here for the detailed launch story of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
Here are the variant wise prices of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Standard – Rs Rs 2.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Custom - Rs 2.57 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome – Rs 2.70 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Standard - Rs 2.65 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Custom – Rs 2.72 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Chrome - Rs 2.85 Lakh
With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS.
The @royalenfield #ContinentalGT650 and #Interceptor650 have been launched at a starting price tag of Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. #RoyalEnfield pic.twitter.com/w7zzc8wN6Z— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) November 14, 2018
This is what @royalenfield had set out to do. This is a quote by @sidlal from 2005. pic.twitter.com/boo1FOFs0B— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) November 14, 2018
.@sidlal says that @royalenfield has improved their dealer network and service quality by leaps and bounds as compared to before. Adds that #RoyalEnfield is servicing about 7.5 million motorcycles globally. pic.twitter.com/u5UpNmPOMi— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) November 14, 2018
Here is what Siddharth Lal has to say about the leaked prices of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650
Live from Goa in a few minutes for our price announcement for the #RoyalEnfieldTwins Don't believe everything you read online - we have a twist to this tale! #RidePure #PureMotorcycling @… https://t.co/4uqvn0o8SX— Sid Lal (@sidlal) November 14, 2018
In the Indian market the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will stack up against the Harley-Davidson Street 750. For the spec comparison between the bikes click here -
The prices of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been leaked online ahead of the launch. Read the story here.
This is how the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks like. For more images click here.
-
11 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 181/320.0 overs 182/420.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets
-
11 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE PAK vs NZ 279/850.0 overs 35/16.5 oversMatch Abandoned
-
11 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia SA vs AUS 320/550.0 overs 280/950.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
-
09 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE NZ vs PAK 209/950.0 overs 212/440.3 oversPakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
09 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia AUS vs SA 231/1048.3 overs 224/950.0 oversAustralia beat South Africa by 7 runs