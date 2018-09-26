Live Blog: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 Launch - Price, Mileage and More

Royal Enfield is finally launching its highly anticipated Continental GT and Interceptor 650 Twins today in California. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC). Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colorways takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors. Ever since the bikes were revealed at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan, they have created a lot of buzz on the social media about its price and positioning in the Indian market. The bikes are expected to be priced around Rs 3.8 lakh, which makes them the most affordable 650cc bikes in India. In the Indian market, the bikes will compete against the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Triumph Street Twin. We have already tested the new bikes and first ride review of the bikes will be out soon, till then you can watch the live launch of the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 Twins here.





Sep 26, 2018 8:42 am (IST) Here's the variant wise pricing of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Standard Version - $5799

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Custom Version - $5999

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Version - $6499 Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Standard Version - $5999

Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Custom Version - $6249

Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Chrome Version - $6799

Sep 26, 2018 8:33 am (IST) With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS.

Sep 26, 2018 8:26 am (IST) Royal Enfield 650 twins will hit the stores in India by the end of 2019.

Sep 26, 2018 8:22 am (IST) In the US, Royal Enfield Classic 500 with ABS Is priced at $5500 while the Interceptor 650 is priced at $5799.

Sep 26, 2018 8:18 am (IST) Here are the US prices of the Interceptor 650.

Sep 26, 2018 8:18 am (IST) Here are the US prices of the new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

Sep 26, 2018 8:10 am (IST) The Royal Enfield 650 Twin motorcycles have arrived. What is it about these motorcycles that makes them legendary? Where do they come from? What's their origin story? Watch the video to find out!

Sep 26, 2018 8:05 am (IST) The chassis has been developed from the ground up by the team at Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre, and Harris Performance.

Sep 26, 2018 8:03 am (IST) The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch, that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel, and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.

Sep 26, 2018 8:01 am (IST) The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle

Sep 26, 2018 7:59 am (IST) The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm.

Sep 26, 2018 7:55 am (IST) Here is how the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins look like.

Sep 26, 2018 7:54 am (IST) Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 have a more upright riding position while Continental GT 650 is a pure Cafe Racer.

Sep 26, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Royal Enfield 650 twins do not have the traditional thump but a more refined exhaust note. check it here.

Sep 26, 2018 7:49 am (IST) Our aim is to offer good old school, simple, easy to ride motorcycles and that is why we are launching the 650 Twins. India, Southeast Asia, Latin America are our target markets. - Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield

Sep 26, 2018 7:46 am (IST) There are 3 million Royal Enfield owners in India.

Sep 26, 2018 7:44 am (IST) Royal Enfield 650 Twins to have a kerb weight of 202 kgs and an expected mileage of 25.5 kmpl. Read the full story here.

Sep 26, 2018 7:42 am (IST) Royal Enfield Himalayan with 500cc engine is doing really good in International markets. 60% of Royal Enfield sold in Columbia are the Himalayans - Sid Lal.

Sep 26, 2018 7:39 am (IST) Royal Enfield sold 820,000 motorcycles in 2017 alone. One of the fastest growing Indian bike manufacturer.

Sep 26, 2018 7:37 am (IST) Siddhartha Lal, CEO, Eicher Motor says that their is a gap in the mid-weight motorcycle market in India and we want to capitalise on this segment.

Sep 26, 2018 7:26 am (IST) This is how the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks like. For more images click here.