Live Flight Status at Delhi Airport: These Flights are Delayed Due to Fog, Full List Here

The national capital, New Delhi saw yet another foggy morning today, forcing several flights to get delayed as well as rail and road traffic to come to a halt. Owing to the dense fog, Delhi airport saw a delay in the take-off of several flights, according to ANI. These include flights taking off from Delhi to Kathmandu, Jaipur, Shimla, and Dehradun, as well as flights from Delhi to Chandigarh and Kullu.

Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital.Visuals from Delhi Airport. pic.twitter.com/pYkK4fXMmz — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

This came after the severe weather conditions forced the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to follow the Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure safe flight operations. The passenger advisory was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Airport in the early hours of Tuesday. The advisory stated that while the flight operations were normal, the passengers were requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. However, several flights bound for and from Delhi saw a delay.

The Indira Gandhi International airport also saw a delay of around 15 flights on Monday alone, ANI reported.

As many as 29 trains were also delayed in the Northern Railway region, including Rajdhani Express trains. A total of 267 trains were delayed due to the weather conditions, a railway official said.

According to officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, five flights were diverted and 30 were delayed. Furthermore, fifty domestic flights were delayed in their departure at Delhi airport and eighteen domestic arrival flights also faced a delay.

Delhi is currently suffering cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. The dense fog reduced visibility to just 25 meters. On Tuesday, the continued thick fog cover left several areas in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reporting sub-50 meters of visibility. These harsh weather conditions have led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red and yellow alert in several parts of the country.

Today, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C with a visibility of 200 meters. Meanwhile, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C till 8.30 am with visibility recorded at 50 meters.

