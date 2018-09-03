Live Launch: Mahindra Marazzo MPV - The Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Competitor

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the highly anticipated Marazzo MPV in India today on September 3. The Marazzo MPV is one of the most anticipated products as it competes against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, both of which are high selling products in their respective price range. What makes the Mahindra Marazzo special is the fact that Mahindra may launch it in between these two products, at a price range of Rs 15-17 Lakh. We now know that the MPV will get a 7 and 8 seat configuration. Apart from this, the Marazzo is also the first Mahindra vehicle which has been co-developed by its Research Valley, in Chennai, and its North American Technical Centre. Furthermore, the design was done by Mahindra’s Kandivali (Mumbai) design studio and Pininfarina. As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine. According to the images revealed earlier, the Marazzo's dashboard gets a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and T-shaped center console with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Sep 3, 2018 11:17 am (IST) The name 'Marazzo' means Shark in Basque language, giving us a glimpse on how much Shark has influenced the new MPV.

Sep 3, 2018 11:15 am (IST) Continuing its inspiration from wildlife, Marazzo will be designed with Shark inspired elements.

Sep 3, 2018 11:06 am (IST) Mahindra Marazzo spied (Source)

Sep 3, 2018 11:02 am (IST) Mahindra Marazzo will be offered with a 7-and a 8-seat configuration, like the Toyota Innova Crysta.