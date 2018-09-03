Live Launch: Mahindra Marazzo MPV - The Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Competitor

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the highly anticipated Marazzo MPV in India today on September 3. The Marazzo MPV is one of the most anticipated products as it competes against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, both of which are high selling products in their respective price range. What makes the Mahindra Marazzo special is the fact that Mahindra may launch it in between these two products, at a price range of Rs 15-17 Lakh. We now know that the MPV will get a 7 and 8 seat configuration. Apart from this, the Marazzo is also the first Mahindra vehicle which has been co-developed by its Research Valley, in Chennai, and its North American Technical Centre. Furthermore, the design was done by Mahindra's Kandivali (Mumbai) design studio and Pininfarina. As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine. According to the images revealed earlier, the Marazzo's dashboard gets a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and T-shaped center console with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mahindra Marazzo spied (Source)
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 151/1042.0 overs /oversNepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 92/1031.3 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier OMN vs OMA 183/1050.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
01 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier HK vs UAE 275/849.0 overs 93/1024.5 oversHong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 182 runs
01 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs MAL 188/730.0 overs /oversNepal beat Malaysia by 19 runs
