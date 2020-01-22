LIVE: Tata Altroz, India's Safest Hatchback Launched - Prices, Variants, Features and More

Tata Motors will launch its first-ever premium hatchback - the Altroz in India today. The Altroz is the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The Altroz will be available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch. Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well. On the inside, the Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. Recently, Global NCAP announced the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results and Tata Altroz hatchback was awarded a strong 5-stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.