LIVE: Tata Altroz, India's Safest Hatchback Launched - Prices, Variants, Features and More

News18.com | January 22, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Tata Motors will launch its first-ever premium hatchback - the Altroz in India today. The Altroz is the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The Altroz will be available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch. Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well. On the inside, the Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. Recently, Global NCAP announced the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results and Tata Altroz hatchback was awarded a strong 5-stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.

Jan 22, 2020 1:33 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz is the first car not only in its segment but also segments above to have 90-degree opening doors. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)

Here's a look at the Tata Altroz cabin with floating dashtop mounted infotainment system.  

Jan 22, 2020 1:27 pm (IST)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, for reference, is priced at Rs 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, starting).

Jan 22, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 1:13 pm (IST)

Tata has also launched to facelifted Nexon compact SUV with BS-VI engine and updated design. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:12 pm (IST)

Upgraded Tata Tiago BS6 is now available with new colour options. Gets 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:07 pm (IST)

Tata Motors is now the safest Indian carmaker with 2 5-Star rated and 2 4-Star rated cars. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:06 pm (IST)

Alongwith the Altroz, Tata has also launched the BS6 variants of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)

UPDATE - Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor have been awarded 4-Star safety rating by Global NCAP. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)

These are the introductory prices. Total 5 variants each launched for petrol and diesel models. Customization packages available at an extra cost. 

Jan 22, 2020 1:02 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 1:00 pm (IST)

Here's the complete price list of the Tata Altroz. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz launched in India at Rs 5.29 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Jan 22, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier.

Jan 22, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)

The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well

Jan 22, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz will be made available in 6 colours including Red, Gold, Black colours. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz buyers to get 6 customization options to customize the interiors as per choice. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz is the second car after Nexon to receive a 5-Star Global NCAP rating. Tata is the only Indian carmaker to have two 5-Star rated cars.

Jan 22, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)

Premium hatchback share has raised from 9 percent to 33 percent, that's why Tata decided to launch Altroz in this segment. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)

Powering the petrol version of the Tata Altroz is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)

The Tata Altroz will be available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch.

Jan 22, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz name is derived from the magnificent Albatross bird. Like the massive wing span of the bird, Tata says that Altroz also has wide opening doors.  

Jan 22, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)

Global NCAP recently awarded a strong 5-star safety rating to Tata Altroz for adult and three stars for child occupant protection. It's the only India made hatchback to receive such high rating. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)

The Altroz is the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. 

Jan 22, 2020 12:02 pm (IST)

Here's our video review of the Tata Altroz hatchback.

Jan 22, 2020 11:51 am (IST)

Tata Altroz is the company's first premium hatchback and will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20. 

