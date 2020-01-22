LIVE: Tata Altroz, India's Safest Hatchback Launched - Prices, Variants, Features and More
News18.com | January 22, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Tata Motors will launch its first-ever premium hatchback - the Altroz in India today. The Altroz is the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The Altroz will be available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch. Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well. On the inside, the Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. Recently, Global NCAP announced the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results and Tata Altroz hatchback was awarded a strong 5-stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.
Jan 22, 2020 1:33 pm (IST)
Tata Altroz is the first car not only in its segment but also segments above to have 90-degree opening doors.
Jan 22, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)
Here's a look at the Tata Altroz cabin with floating dashtop mounted infotainment system.
Jan 22, 2020 1:27 pm (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, for reference, is priced at Rs 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, starting).
Here's the complete price list of the Tata Altroz.
Jan 22, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)
Tata Altroz launched in India at Rs 5.29 Lakh (ex-showroom)
Jan 22, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)
Tata Altroz will be made available in 6 colours including Red, Gold, Black colours.
Jan 22, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)
Tata Altroz buyers to get 6 customization options to customize the interiors as per choice.
Jan 22, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)
Premium hatchback share has raised from 9 percent to 33 percent, that's why Tata decided to launch Altroz in this segment.
Jan 22, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)
Tata Altroz name is derived from the magnificent Albatross bird. Like the massive wing span of the bird, Tata says that Altroz also has wide opening doors.
Jan 22, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2020 12:02 pm (IST)
Here's our video review of the Tata Altroz hatchback.
Jan 22, 2020 11:51 am (IST)
