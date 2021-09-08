LML Announces Comeback Eyeing India's Up and Coming Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Based in Kanpur, homegrown two-wheeler manufacturers, LML announces its comeback with an extensive plan to foray into India’s EV two-wheeler sector. The company that operates mainly in the motorized domain is laying the groundwork to re-appear in the market with a different set of opportunities to leverage. The brand is backed up by large investments with an investing partner. The traditionally grown brand holds a history of achieving different milestones and has been well-recognized across generations.

As per the sources, the management has got the proposal from various technology companies to introduce LML in the EV market.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said, “We’re extremely excited to make a significant comeback. We are actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable & strengthen the urban mobility space. We would like to empower the upper-middle and urban segments of society with our range of premium products to drive the change.”

