LML Announces Comeback Eyeing India's Up and Coming Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Based in Kanpur, homegrown two-wheeler manufacturers, LML announces its comeback with an extensive plan to foray into India’s EV two-wheeler sector. The company that operates mainly in the motorized domain is laying the groundwork to re-appear in the market with a different set of opportunities to leverage. The brand is backed up by large investments with an investing partner. The traditionally grown brand holds a history of achieving different milestones and has been well-recognized across generations.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said, “We’re extremely excited to make a significant comeback. We are actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable & strengthen the urban mobility space. We would like to empower the upper-middle and urban segments of society with our range of premium products to drive the change.”

first published:September 08, 2021, 15:27 IST