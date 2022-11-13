LML Star Electric Scooter Bookings Begin, Here's All You Need to Know

The electric vehicles (EVs) market in India has an upward trajectory. There is growing interest in not just electric cars but electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) as well. Seeking to make deeper forays into this market. Lohia Machines Ltd (LML) recently opened bookings for one of its three upcoming products, the LML Star. This electric scooter is the poster child of LML's comeback in the country after it had to shut shop in 2018.

LML had to shut down operations in 2018 after it failed to resolve insolvency issues. The company was recently bought by SG Mobility. It pumped in an initial investment of Rs 350 crores for LML Electric to develop an e-scooter, an e-bike, and a hyperbike. The e-scooter, Star, is now open for bookings and all set to compete with Ola and Ather for a market share.

To keep its skin in the game as it takes on peers like Ola S1 pro and the Ather 450X, LML Electric is offering a bucket load of features. The Star e-scooter will have adjustable seating and is going to be a very sporty ride. The vehicle's exterior, although bulky, will come with considerable agility. High-tech features such as an interactive infotainment screen and photosensitive headlamps enhance the appeal of the two-wheeler. The Star's 360-degree camera and tactile feedback are landmark segment-first features. Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO, LML said, “We are sure that the LML Star will justify our consumers' already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endowed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of.”

To further sweeten the deal for customers, the company has kept a zero-reservation fee for booking the vehicle. This means that those interested can reserve their Star e-scooter by going to the company's official website without having to pay a dime for the booking.

The Star's price is yet to be revealed. The powertrain details of the scooter are also shrouded in mystery. The E2W will be manufactured in Manesar, Haryana at the erstwhile Harley-Davidson factory owned by Saera Electric Auto. LML Electric plans to sell its new Star products from January 2023 onwards.

