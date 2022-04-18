LML to Make Comeback This Year With New Electric Hyperbike - Here's All You Need to Know

LML Electric signed an LOI to form a joint venture with eROCKIT AG, a German-based electric hyperbike manufacturer. If the parties agree on the JV between LML Electric and eROCKIT, the mass production of these Hyper Human Hybrids will be manufactured in LML’s facilities in India (the erstwhile Harley Davidson facility) and sold globally, including in India.

LML claims that it intends not only to industrialize this product based on German technology in India soon but also to localize it fully for the bike to be FAME-II compliant from day one. The Indian version of eROCKIT to be marketed by LML will have an additional throttle assist too to meet the CMVR homologation criterion, besides having GPRS-connected Telematics for an even superior user experience.

eROCKIT, the pedal-powered electric motorcycle, is actually a hyper bike that runs with a top speed of more than 90 km/h supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor.

“With this new jewel in LML’s crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary TG. This will be irresistible for the millennials too, who probably don’t have any experience of LML other than hearing stories of LML’s “ahead of time" products from their parents until now. LML’s pace of progress is truly beating our expectations and we can’t be any more satisfied as this is no small achievement by any yardstick," says Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, the CEO of LML, commenting on the new potential partnership.

It remains to be seen when the Indian riders actually get to experience the Made in India eROCKIT which is considered the Tesla of electric two-wheelers. For the Indian EV industry, it is not only very good news but also opens doors for the top global EV brands for a made in India makeover, boosting the country’s EV ambition many folds in the two-wheeler space and meeting the price value equation for the global markets as well.

