LML to Unveil Three Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Today: Watch LIVE Here

LML is all set to make a return in the Indian market with the unveiling of three new electric two-wheeler concepts today. It will also mark the brand’s entry in the EV segment in India.

“Experience the heartwarming journey of LML over the last 50 years. One which touched millions across the globe, only to be reborn now in a new avatar. One which promises to rewrite history and the way the world can ever imagine mobility today & beyond. Come. Share. Join. It’s time to relive history and time to create history,” said the company in its official statement.

LML will also reveal its new look along with its strategy to strengthen the urban mobility space. The company has confirmed that the concept versions of the three two-wheeler models will be thoroughly tested before they are launched in the global EV market.

According to Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric, “We are thrilled as we gradually move closer to the date of LML’s comeback across the globe. The concept unveiling of our first 3 electric vehicles is scheduled for September 29, where we will be throwing light on all essential product details and how we aim to make a difference in today’s era of electrification.

