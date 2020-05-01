Lockdown 3.0: Ban on Domestic and International Flights Extended Till May 17

Following the latest directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ongoing lockdown that was expected to end on May 3 has been extended for two more weeks. In light of the same, the ban of domestic as well as international flights will be extended as well.

Ahead of this country's national carrier Air India had opened bookings for domestic flights which clarified by a tweet by the DGCA stating that operations of flights will only begin once the spread of COVID-19 in the country goes down.

In a series of tweets, the minister also said a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from doing open bookings since they did not heed to government's advice in the matter.

"I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID-19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to our country and people," he tweeted.

The minister said, "since some airlines did not heed our advisory and opened bookings, and started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they will be given sufficient notice and time to commence bookings."

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights, permitted by the DGCA, can fly during the duration of the lockdown.

On the same note, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued detailed guidelines to its airports for managing post-lockdown operations that imposes several restrictions, including on the number of terminals as well as on retail outlets providing food and beverages. Sources suggest that initially, it is presumed that airline operations will be limited to tier-I cities including metros and some of the state capitals as well as major Tier-II cities. Services at the Airport will be limited food and beverages and retail outlets for passengers till operations of airlines gradually pick up. Initially, outlets are directed to serve beverages with takeaway snacks in boxes. The guidelines also emphasised that airports must coordinate with local governments to ensure the availability of proper public transport and private taxis during the post-lockdown period for passengers, airport staff, airline staff.

