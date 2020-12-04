Lockheed Martin Reveals First Look of MH-60 Romeo Helicopter for the Indian Navy

American firm Lockheed Martin for the first time shared the first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours. India has placed orders for 24 of these helicopters under a government to government deal.

Here’s all you need to know about the Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters:

1. The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters are made by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company. The same Sikorsky is known for manufacturing business and corporate choppers, one of which crashed recently killing NBA giant Kobe Bryant.

2. The MH-60 is famously called as Romeo and is known as a helicopter that can hunt submarines deep inside the ocean.

3. The Romeo is loaded with anti-surface, anti-submarine missiles and torpedoes to track and hunt enemy boats and submarines. It gets Hellfire missiles and MK 54 torpedoes.

4. Romeo Seahawk helicopters also gets advanced defence systems like sensors, search and rescue missions capabilities.

5. The Romeo is loaded with Sonobuoy launcher and a Raytheon advanced airborne low-frequency (ALFS) dipping sonar to detect submarines at any depth.

6. The MH-60 Romeo has a maximum speed of 267 kmph with a range of 834 km. It can climb at a rate of 8.38m/s and has a maximum take-off weight of 10,659 kg.

7. The multi-role helicopters is expected to be deployed on warships to hunt submarine threat by China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region.

8. The Sikorsky MH-60 helicopters will replace ageing British Sea King helicopters.