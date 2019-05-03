Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Traffic Congestion, Air Pollution Key Issues for Delhi Voters

In urban Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were traffic congestion (50 per cent), water and air pollution (45 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43 per cent).

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Traffic Congestion, Air Pollution Key Issues for Delhi Voters
Image for representation. (Files/Reuters)
Loading...
Traffic congestion, water and air pollution, and better employment opportunities have been the top three priority of Delhi's voters but the city government has performed below average in these issues, according to an ADR survey. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said that traffic congestion (49.67 per cent), water and air pollution (44.52 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43.07 per cent) are the top three priorities overall for Delhi voters.

"The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of traffic congestion (2.27 on a scale of 5), water and air pollution (2.29), and better employment opportunities (2.29) was rated as below average," the ADR said.

In urban Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were traffic congestion (50 per cent), water and air pollution (45 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43 per cent), but the government's performance in these - at 2.27 on a scale of 5, 2.29, and 2.29, respectively - was rated as Below Average, it added.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in the empowerment of women and security (1.85) and noise pollution (2.27).

"For rural voters of Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were higher price realization for farm products (56 per cent), better employment opportunities (52 per cent), and electricity for agriculture (44 per cent).

But here also, the government's performance - at 2.12 on a scale of 5, 2.17, and 2.25, respectively - was rated as Below Average, it added.

The ADR said that since Delhi's population is predominantly urban (97.5 per cent as per Census 2011), this report focuses primarily on urban voters' priorities.

The ADR commissioned perhaps the largest ever Voter Survey in any country. Conducted between October 2018 and December 2018, prior to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, it covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in this exercise spread among various demographics.

The three main objectives of this survey were to identify voters' priorities on specific governance issues; voters' ratings of the government's performance on those issues; and factors affecting voting behaviour.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram