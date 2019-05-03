English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Traffic Congestion, Air Pollution Key Issues for Delhi Voters
In urban Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were traffic congestion (50 per cent), water and air pollution (45 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43 per cent).
Image for representation. (Files/Reuters)
Loading...
Traffic congestion, water and air pollution, and better employment opportunities have been the top three priority of Delhi's voters but the city government has performed below average in these issues, according to an ADR survey. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said that traffic congestion (49.67 per cent), water and air pollution (44.52 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43.07 per cent) are the top three priorities overall for Delhi voters.
"The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of traffic congestion (2.27 on a scale of 5), water and air pollution (2.29), and better employment opportunities (2.29) was rated as below average," the ADR said.
In urban Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were traffic congestion (50 per cent), water and air pollution (45 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43 per cent), but the government's performance in these - at 2.27 on a scale of 5, 2.29, and 2.29, respectively - was rated as Below Average, it added.
In addition, the government has performed poorly in the empowerment of women and security (1.85) and noise pollution (2.27).
"For rural voters of Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were higher price realization for farm products (56 per cent), better employment opportunities (52 per cent), and electricity for agriculture (44 per cent).
But here also, the government's performance - at 2.12 on a scale of 5, 2.17, and 2.25, respectively - was rated as Below Average, it added.
The ADR said that since Delhi's population is predominantly urban (97.5 per cent as per Census 2011), this report focuses primarily on urban voters' priorities.
The ADR commissioned perhaps the largest ever Voter Survey in any country. Conducted between October 2018 and December 2018, prior to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, it covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in this exercise spread among various demographics.
The three main objectives of this survey were to identify voters' priorities on specific governance issues; voters' ratings of the government's performance on those issues; and factors affecting voting behaviour.
"The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of traffic congestion (2.27 on a scale of 5), water and air pollution (2.29), and better employment opportunities (2.29) was rated as below average," the ADR said.
In urban Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were traffic congestion (50 per cent), water and air pollution (45 per cent), and better employment opportunities (43 per cent), but the government's performance in these - at 2.27 on a scale of 5, 2.29, and 2.29, respectively - was rated as Below Average, it added.
In addition, the government has performed poorly in the empowerment of women and security (1.85) and noise pollution (2.27).
"For rural voters of Delhi, the topmost voters' priorities were higher price realization for farm products (56 per cent), better employment opportunities (52 per cent), and electricity for agriculture (44 per cent).
But here also, the government's performance - at 2.12 on a scale of 5, 2.17, and 2.25, respectively - was rated as Below Average, it added.
The ADR said that since Delhi's population is predominantly urban (97.5 per cent as per Census 2011), this report focuses primarily on urban voters' priorities.
The ADR commissioned perhaps the largest ever Voter Survey in any country. Conducted between October 2018 and December 2018, prior to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, it covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in this exercise spread among various demographics.
The three main objectives of this survey were to identify voters' priorities on specific governance issues; voters' ratings of the government's performance on those issues; and factors affecting voting behaviour.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Will do 'Special Things' in World Cup: Yuvraj
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results