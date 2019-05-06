English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
Snehlata Shrivastava inaugurated 4 slow and 3 fast chargers and also flagged off 10 electric cars at Parliament of India.
EV flagged off in Parliament. (Image: EESL)
Loading...
EESL India (Energy Efficiency Services Limited), a Government of India initiative providing efficient energy solutions in the country has installed 7 electric vehicle charging stations in the Parliament premises in Delhi. Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Snehlata Shrivastava inaugurated 4 slow and 3 fast chargers and also flagged off 10 electric cars.
EESL Twitter handle said – “Enabling Indian government’s e-mobility vision @SnehlataShriva2, Secretary-General of Lok Sabha flagged off 10 EVs at the Parliament. Creating a robust supporting infrastructure, 4 slow & 3 fast chargers have been installed in the premises.”
The government earlier issued a set of guidelines to set up charging stations for electric vehicles across the country, outlining ways to build such fuelling points every 25 km, an official statement said. According to the Union Housing an Urban Affairs Ministry, the government expects 25 percent of the total vehicles on roads will be electric vehicles by 2030, necessitating to erect robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
The ministry has made amendments to the Model Building Byelaws (MBBL) 2016 and Urban Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines 2014, making provisions for establishing EV charging infrastructure.
According to the statement, the guidelines will act as a guiding document to the state governments and Union Territories (UTs) to incorporate the norms and standards of such vehicles in their respective building bye-laws.
It also stated that for long range and heavy-duty electric vehicles, there should be at least one station on each side of the highway every 100 kilometers. The government has also advocated for charging points in residential areas. It also stated a public charging station should be on both sides of the highways or roads on every 25 km.
"The guidelines on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure have been circulated to all the State Governments and UT Administrations with the request to amend their Building Byelaws and Master Plan Regulations," it stated.
With Inputs from PTI
EESL Twitter handle said – “Enabling Indian government’s e-mobility vision @SnehlataShriva2, Secretary-General of Lok Sabha flagged off 10 EVs at the Parliament. Creating a robust supporting infrastructure, 4 slow & 3 fast chargers have been installed in the premises.”
Enabling Indian government’s e-mobility vision @SnehlataShriva2, Secretary-General of Lok Sabha flagged off 10 #EVs at the Parliament. Creating a robust supporting infrastructure, 4 slow & 3 fast chargers have been installed in the premises pic.twitter.com/qf5Laxu91t— EESL India (@EESL_India) May 2, 2019
The government earlier issued a set of guidelines to set up charging stations for electric vehicles across the country, outlining ways to build such fuelling points every 25 km, an official statement said. According to the Union Housing an Urban Affairs Ministry, the government expects 25 percent of the total vehicles on roads will be electric vehicles by 2030, necessitating to erect robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
The ministry has made amendments to the Model Building Byelaws (MBBL) 2016 and Urban Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines 2014, making provisions for establishing EV charging infrastructure.
According to the statement, the guidelines will act as a guiding document to the state governments and Union Territories (UTs) to incorporate the norms and standards of such vehicles in their respective building bye-laws.
It also stated that for long range and heavy-duty electric vehicles, there should be at least one station on each side of the highway every 100 kilometers. The government has also advocated for charging points in residential areas. It also stated a public charging station should be on both sides of the highways or roads on every 25 km.
"The guidelines on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure have been circulated to all the State Governments and UT Administrations with the request to amend their Building Byelaws and Master Plan Regulations," it stated.
With Inputs from PTI
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Says Future Tesla Cars to Come With a Goat Horn, Suggests a Taylor Swift Meme
- Soni Razdan on Daughter Shaheen Bhatt's Depression: She Went Through So Much at Such Young Age
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: People Of Amethi Are Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Says Smriti Irani
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results