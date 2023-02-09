The Indian Railways keeps making changes to train schedules to improve passenger experience and ensure smooth management of the operational load. In a step in the same direction, train numbers 13201 and 13202 Patna – Lokmanya Tilak – Patna Express will now halt at Nepanagar station, which falls in between the Khandwa and Burhanpur stations of Bhusaval division for the next six months. This decision benefits people who want to travel to and from Nepanagar but could not due to the unavailability of a stoppage there.

Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) Virendra Kumar informed that Nepanagar stoppage will be added to the train for the next six months as a trial. This is being done to connect the station to the important route and check the load of passengers commuting from the station.

In addition to these two trains, passengers commuting to Ayodhya will also have more convenience as the operation of train numbers 03219 and 03220 Pataliputra – Ayodhya Cantt – Pataliputra has been extended till April 1 this year.

Here Is The Train Schedule:

Train number 13201/13202 Patna – Lokmanya Tilak – Patna Express has been given a stoppage at Nepanagar station of the Bhusaval division. Train number 13201 Patna – Lokmanya Tilak Express will leave Patna on February 10 and reach Nepanagar station at 11:34 pm. The train will depart from there after a one-minute stoppage. Similarly, train number 13202 Lokmanya Tilak – Patna Express will be leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on February 11 and reach Nepanagar station at 11:24 pm. The train will depart from there at 11:25 pm after a one-minute stoppage.

The operational period of train number 03219/03220 Patliputra – Ayodhya Cantt – Patliputra Special has been extended. As per the extended period, train number 03219 Patliputra – Ayodhya Cantt Special will be operating every Friday till March 31. Similarly, train number 03220 Ayodhya Cantt – Patliputra Special will be operated every Saturday till April 1.

People who plan to travel via these trains can look at these revised schedules and added stoppages. This will help them plan their journey better, especially for those who will be commuting to and from Nepanagar or Ayodhya Cantt.

