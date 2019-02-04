English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

London Based Indian-Origin Businessman Reuben Singh Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 50 Crore

Apart from so many Rolls-Royce, he also owns a Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta limited edition (only one in the world).

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:February 4, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
London Based Indian-Origin Businessman Reuben Singh Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 50 Crore
Reuben Singh Rolls-Royce. (Reuben Singh/ Instagram)
Buying a Rolls-Royce is a dream of many car buyers, but only a handful in the world can live this dream. However, there’s someone in the U.K. who actually owns more than 15 Rolls-Royce luxury cars and he is an Indian! Reuben Singh, a London-based Indian-Origin businessman has just bought 6 brand new Rolls-Royce luxury cars worth over Rs 50 Crore in Britain, 3 units each of Phanton luxury sedan and recently launched Cullinan luxury SUV.

Reuben Singh, who runs a financial company in London flaunted his new vehicles on Instagram, the same social media platform where he got famous last year for his Rolls-Royce Turban challenge. The Londoner posted images of him wearing different turbans 7 days matching his collection of Rolls-Royce of various colors. Needless to say, the pictures went viral on the Internet.



His new collection of 6 uber-luxury cars is named the Jewels collection by Singh. The name Jewels Collection is inspired by the bespoke colours of the Rolls-Royce fleet and all the cars are inspired by the colour of Rubies, Emerlands and Sapphires.

While the Ruby and the Emerald coloured Rolls-Royce vehicles were delivered few days back, Sapphire painted Phantom and Cullinan was delivered to him recently. Singh says “there is always a room for more”. Singh is often called the British Bill Gates.

Reuben Singh has served under the former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on a government advisory panel on small businesses and the Competitiveness Council. He has held several public positions in the British government in the past too.

Apart from so many Rolls-Royces, he also owns a Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta limited edition (the only one in the world).

The CEO of Rolls Royce, Torsten Muller-Otvos himself delivered the Jewel collection to the billionaire that costs around £250,000, while the Phantom is priced at £360,000. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was recently launched in India at a price tag of Rs 6.95 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
