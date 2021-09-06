A London-bound Air India (AI-111) flight aborted take-off at Delhi airport today after swarm of ants were found in the business class of the plane. The Prince of Bhutan was also on board the flight with other passengers, all of which were later shifted to another Air India aircraft.

The flight was about to take off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday before Air India decided to switch the planes following complain of insects in the business class. According to Air India, the aircraft was in the passenger bay when the complaint was made.

Bhutan’s crown prince, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the son and heir apparent of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan was on board flight AI-111.

This is not the first time Air India has faced animal problem inside the aircraft. In May this year, an Air India flight to Newark Airport retuned back to Delhi airport after a bat was spotted inside the plane. Wildlife staff later found a dead bat inside the plane’s business class area.

With inputs from wire agencies.

