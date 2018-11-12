London Named the Supercar Capital of the World, Analysis Based on Instagram Images

Which city, according to you, has the most Supercars in the world? Probably Dubai, or New York City. But you will be surprised to know that neither Dubai, nor New York City has the maximum supercar density in the world. As per a study conducted by driving experience retailer Activity Superstore, London has the most number of supercars. In fact the top 3 cities in the world are different to what one could have perceived initially. London is followed closely by Moscow in the 2nd spot and Los Angeles in the 3rd spot.Strangely enough, the study didn’t take into account the actual number of supercars sold to the buyers, but has analyzed images of 12 different car manufacturers including manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pagani shared on Instagram.As per the study, they analyzed all the 148.1 million images of supercars shared on Instagram in the last three years. Out of these, 6.1 million images were shared in London, followed by 5.9 million in Moscow and 4 million in Los Angeles.The popular locations in London for supercar sightings were Harrods store, the Park Tower Hotel, Sloane Street in Knightsbridge, Lowndes Square in Belgravia and The Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair. At the fourth spot was New York City with 3.7 million supercar snaps.Dubai came fifth with 3.6 million, right on the tow of New York City, followed by Paris and Istanbul. Surprisingly the small town of Monaco was positioned eighth for supercar spotting location. This means the supercar ratio per person is highest in Monaco.Stuttgart and Toronto rounded out the top 10 most popular locations for supercar sightings. "We’re living in an era of supercar showmanship. Where millionaires (and billionaires) use their exotic automotive finery to wow an audience of admirers," said Matt Davis at Activity Superstore "It obviously works because, in just the last three years, a huge 148 million supercars havebeen Instagrammed."Brand wise, Ferrari was the most popular manufacturer on Instagram with 53 million images shared, followed by competitor Lamborghini at the second spot with 48.1 million posts, and Porsche at the third with 43.1 million images.