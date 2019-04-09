English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
London Rolls Out 'World's Toughest Vehicle Emissions Program', 4-Year Old Diesel Cars to Pay Hefty Charges
Anyone driving a diesel cars more than around four years old and a petrol cars more than around 13 years old will pay the charge.
City: London, U.K. (Image: Select Car Leasing)
Loading...
London motorists driving older, more polluting vehicles must pay a new charge from Monday as part of one of the world's toughest vehicle emissions programmes. The ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) charges certain polluting vehicles a £12.50 ($16, 14.5 euros) fee to enter the centre of the British capital under mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to reduce air pollution.
Anyone driving a diesel cars more than around four years old and a petrol cars more than around 13 years old will pay the charge, although the vehicle's declared emissions will be the official measure.
Black cabs are exempt from the charge.
Larger vehicles, such as lorries and coaches, that exceed the limits face a daily charge of £100.
Khan said the Ulez will "help clean our air and reduce harmful road transport emissions", which "shorten life expectancy and damage lung development."
A King's College London and Imperial College London study commissioned by the mayor found that poor air quality leads to about 1,000 London hospital admissions every year.
"As someone who developed adult-onset asthma over the last few years, I know from personal experience that London's toxic air is damaging people's health," Khan said.
"This study is a stark reminder that air pollution disproportionately affects the most vulnerable Londoners and I'm doing everything in my power to protect children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions from our filthy air."
The Ulez area will be extended to the whole of inner London from October 2021.
The charges apply at all times and are additional to the congestion charge fee of £11.50, applicable between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm on weekdays.
London director of the CBI business lobby group, Eddie Curzon, warned that "smaller firms can struggle to afford the switch to low-emission vehicles", with around 100,000 vehicles expected to be affected each day.
"It is crucial that City Hall works with firms to help them take advantage of new technologies and support them, where required, to accelerate the take-up of low emission vehicles."
Anyone driving a diesel cars more than around four years old and a petrol cars more than around 13 years old will pay the charge, although the vehicle's declared emissions will be the official measure.
Black cabs are exempt from the charge.
Larger vehicles, such as lorries and coaches, that exceed the limits face a daily charge of £100.
Khan said the Ulez will "help clean our air and reduce harmful road transport emissions", which "shorten life expectancy and damage lung development."
A King's College London and Imperial College London study commissioned by the mayor found that poor air quality leads to about 1,000 London hospital admissions every year.
"As someone who developed adult-onset asthma over the last few years, I know from personal experience that London's toxic air is damaging people's health," Khan said.
"This study is a stark reminder that air pollution disproportionately affects the most vulnerable Londoners and I'm doing everything in my power to protect children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions from our filthy air."
The Ulez area will be extended to the whole of inner London from October 2021.
The charges apply at all times and are additional to the congestion charge fee of £11.50, applicable between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm on weekdays.
London director of the CBI business lobby group, Eddie Curzon, warned that "smaller firms can struggle to afford the switch to low-emission vehicles", with around 100,000 vehicles expected to be affected each day.
"It is crucial that City Hall works with firms to help them take advantage of new technologies and support them, where required, to accelerate the take-up of low emission vehicles."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyderabad Taxi Displaying Live IPL Score on its Rooftop Has Impressed ICC
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Sketch Revealed, Global Unveil at 2019 New York Auto Show
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
- Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results