Long Before Elon Musk Announced India Plans, Model X Became India's First Tesla EV: A Lookback

Earlier this week, Tesla shocked the Indian auto market by formally announcing India entry after deferring India plans for almost half a decade. This time though, after both Elon Musk and Nitin Gadkari announced Tesla's entry in the country by 2021, the brand has registered a office in Bengaluru, its first official address in India. Now many are anticipating Tesla to begin its domestic operations by mid-2021 by launching its most affordable sedan - the Model 3.

While Model 3 can be on the top of the list of the EV maker's product offensive, India's first Tesla was actually a Model X SUV that arrived on the Indian shores back in 2017. However, it was not an official launch as the Model 3 would be and was important by a prominent businessman into India.

The all-electric SUV by the American manufacturer was reportedly imported into the country by CEO of Essar Group, Prashant Ruia. The car was spotted many times on Mumbai roads and was a Tesla Model X 90D variant that has a 90 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 413 Kilometers. With dual motor all-wheel drive, Tesla Model X can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The Tesla Model X is a full-sized, all-electric, luxury, crossover SUV made by Tesla, Inc. that uses falcon wing doors for access to the second and third-row seats. Model X has the largest all-glass panoramic windshield in production, providing optimized solar tinting and an obstruction-free view creates unlimited visibility for the driver and up to six passengers.

In UK, the Tesla Model X 90D retails for GBP 88,188 which is equivalent to Rs 7,573,188 (approximately). After the import duties, it is expected that the car would have costed more than Rs 1.5 crore to the buyer.

Soon after spotting of Model X 90D, someone else imported the Tesla Model X 100D variant into the country. The 100D, in comparison to the P 90D variant, is a bit slower. However, there’s still no doubting the performance on offer. The car has a top speed of 250 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds. This is definitely in the league of some of many sportscars out there.

In the United States, the Tesla Model X 100D costs USD 96,000, which is equivalent to Rs 65 lakhs in the Indian currency.

We are hopeful the day soon comes that more and more people are able to buy a Tesla vehicle in India.