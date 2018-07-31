English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru

After Lord Yamraj, Bengaluru City Police has invoked Lord Ganesha to raise road and traffic safety awareness.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 31, 2018, 9:15 AM IST
Lord Ganesha with Bengaluru police. (Image: Bengaluru city police/ Twitter)
Similar on the lines of Lord Yamraj, who was seen spreading road awareness along with Bengaluru Traffic Cops earlier this month, Lord Ganesha has also jumped the wagon to create road safety and traffic awareness in the electronic City of India – Bengaluru. Before you jump to any conclusions - a man dressed as Lord Ganesha was seen along with city traffic cops to raise awareness about road and traffic safety in the city.

Bengaluru city police is known as one of the most social media friendly law enforcement agencies in India and has wooed the city's Millennials from time to time by putting out the important safety messages in a creative format like memes.



However, the cops went a step ahead – or backwards in time – to invoke some of the popular Hindu gods like Lord Yamraj and Lord Ganesha to spread road safety awareness in the city. In both the instances, a man dressed in the traditional attire of both the lords was seen on the city roads along with the cops.

While the Lord Yamraj was seen holding a placard with message – “if you do not follow traffic rules, Yama is right behind you to take away your life. Therefore, follow rules, save your life and others”, in the case of Ganesha, the placard reads – “Protect your head, or end of dead”.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
