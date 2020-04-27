Lord Hanuman Defines Lifeline UDAN Flights Transporting COVID-19 Medical Supply: Aviation Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister of India has shared a tweet today comparing Lord Hanuman with Mission Lifeline UDAN. Sharing images of a painting in his office depicting Lord Hanuman carrying Dronagiri Mountain and an Air India plane, the minister wrote on Twiter - "This painting in my office of Lord Hanuman flying in the air with Dronagiri mountain to save Lakshman Ji's life aptly defines Mission Lifeline UDAN."

He also compared the Statue of Unity with healthcare and aviation personnel who are regularly working to fight against COVID-19. He wrote - "The Statue of Unity stands tall to symbolise how civil aviation officials, professionals & stakeholders are united in this fight."

The minister earlier appreciated aviation professionals and stakeholders for their commendable efforts during Covid-19 crisis by making life saving medical & essential supplies available to citizens across the country under Lifeline Udan.

The Minister shared that 3,43,635 km has been covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date. 347 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 206 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. 591.66 tons of cargo has been transported till date.

Vistara has operated 7 cargo flights during 19-23 April 2020 covering 8,989 km and carrying around 20 tons of cargo. Spicejet operated 522 cargo flights during 24 March to 23 April 2020 covering 7,94,846 km and carrying 3993 tons of cargo. Out of these, 178 were international cargo flights.

Blue Dart operated 184 cargo flights covering 1,87,155 km and carrying 2957 tons of cargo during 25 March to 23 April 2020. Out of these, 6 were international cargo flights. Indigo has operated 37 cargo flights during 3-23 April 2020 covering 48,344 km and carrying around 101 tons of cargo and including 8 international flights. This includes medical supplies carried free of cost for the government. Domestic Cargo Operators are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

In International Sector, the quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India on 23rd April 2020 from Hongkong and Guangzhou is 61 tons. Further, Blue Dart has uplifted around 86 tons of medical supplies from Guangzhou from 14th April to 23rd April 2020.