Lost Tour Train Tickets? Here’s How You Get a Duplicate One

Losing your train ticket at the last minute is no doubt worrisome. But fret not! Passengers of Indian Railways can now obtain a duplicate rail ticket by paying a fee. If the loss of a confirmed or RAC ticket is reported before the compilation of the reservation chart, a duplicate ticket may be provided for a fee of Rs 50 for second and sleeper-class passengers and Rs 100 for all other classes, according to the Indian Railways portal, indianrail.gov.in.

However, if the lost confirmed ticket is reported after the reservation chart has been produced, a duplicate ticket may be supplied with payment of 50% of the original ticket’s cost.

There are a few things to keep in mind in such a scenario. Let’s take a look:

1. In case the reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets are torn or damaged, a duplicate ticket can be issued by paying 25 per cent of the fare. However, this can only happen after the preparation of the reservation charts. Moreover, for the same before the reservation chart is prepared, charges will be the same as applicable for the issue of a duplicate ticket instead of a lost/misplaced ticket.

2. According to Indian Railways, no duplicate tickets can be granted for lost tickets on the waiting list, which have been damaged.

3. In addition, a ticket that has been torn or otherwise damaged may be eligible for a refund if the validity and authenticity of the ticket can be established using the information visible on the ticket.

4. For lost RAC tickets, no duplicate tickets may be created after the reservation chart has been made.

5. According to Indian Railways, if the original ticket is located and provided along with the duplicate ticket before the train departs, the customer will receive a refund for the cost of the duplicate ticket. However, 5% of the total is subtracted, with a minimum deduction of Rs 20.

