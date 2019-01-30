English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lotus and Williams Teaming Up to Develop ‘Advanced Propulsion Technologies'
Lotus and Williams Advanced Manufacturing has announced that they'll be working together to research and develop "advanced propulsion technology."
Pictured: the Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25. Lotus expected to debut most powerful model in 2021. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Lotus has announced a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering to develop "advanced propulsion technologies," systems that are expected to be used in the £2 million electric hypercar whose concept model, Lotus confirmed to Autocar in past weeks, will be showcased next year.
This week, Lotus and Williams Advanced Manufacturing announced that they'll be working together to research and develop "advanced propulsion technology." While that statement essentially sums up Monday's announcement, leaving a great deal to our imaginations, considering that last month Lotus confirmed to Autocar that it is "set to stun the world with a new £2 million-plus electric hypercar" it's safe to say that the new tech will be applied to this upcoming model presently codenamed ‘Omega.'
This expected hypercar will be the first electric model produced by Lotus, paving the way for the brand's "repositioning as the cutting-edge technology and performance-focused leader of the Geely Group."
As of right now while details are scarce, Autocar believes that the vehicle should get four-wheel drive and a battery with a range of at least 250 miles. With only guesses and predictions defining the ‘Omega' hypercar, we'll just have to patiently wait for official details.
Lotus is certainly not the only one trying to reign supreme in the growing EV realm, despite battery power being not yet up to par with gas-powered alternatives in terms of extreme performance.
Automobili Pininfarina has been teasing the Battista for months now with its debut slated for 2020; Tesla, too, has been teasing the development of the Roadster which is expected to hit the market the same year. Even though ‘Omega' isn't expected to hit the market until 2021, we may get a sneak peek at a concept model as early as next year.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
