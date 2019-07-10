Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lotus to Name First Electric Hypercar 'Evija', Teaser Released - Watch Video

Called the first British electric hypercar, the Lotus Evija will be the brand's first major model since being purchased by Chinese firm Geely in 2017.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 10, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
Lotus to Name First Electric Hypercar 'Evija', Teaser Released - Watch Video
Lotus is set to unveil its first 100% electric hypercar on July 16 in London. It will be called the Evija, as announced at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opened on July 4. (Image: Lotus Cars)
Lotus is set to unveil its first 100% electric hypercar this Tuesday, July 16 in London. It will be called the Evija, as announced at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opened Thursday, July 4. Known only as "Type 130" till now, the car, said to be "the very first British electric hypercar" will in fact be Lotus's first major model produced since its purchase by Chinese firm Geely in 2017.

The brand intends to hit hard by presenting a racer with at least 1,000 horsepower, emphasizing the sporty DNA which has brought success in the past.

Just days before its presentation, Lotus has not yet given a single detail. The only thing that is certain is that the Evija, due out in 2020, will only be created in 130 models. For the rest, especially for performance specifications, we'll have to wait for the official presentation.

