Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lotus's First Fully-Electric Hypercar 'Evija' Makes World Debut in London

Beneath its smooth, highly-aerodynamic body is a 100 per cent electric four-wheel drive powertrain with an output of 1973 hp and 1254 ft-lb of torque accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lotus's First Fully-Electric Hypercar 'Evija' Makes World Debut in London
The Lotus Evija (Image: Lotus Cars/ AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

Lotus has revealed the company's very first all-electric hypercar with performance specs to compete with Tesla's upcoming Roadster and Pininfarina's recently announced Battista. On Tuesday in London, Lotus took the wraps off its, and Britain's, first purely electric hypercar, the Evija. With a power output of about 1973 hp and 1254 ft-lb of torque accelerating the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and to a top speed over 200 mph, the Evija presents Tesla's Roadster and Pininfarina's Battista with fierce competition.

Beneath its smooth, highly-aerodynamic body whose design was inspired by "rocks that had been carved by nature over the centuries" is a 100 per cent electric four-wheel drive powertrain. The 2,000 kW battery, which can be fully recharged in nine minutes using an 800 kW charger, delivers energy to four e-motors.

Currently, charging technology on the market maxes out at 350Wk. Using a charger with this capacity will fully charge the Evija in 18 minutes; when 800 kW chargers become commercially available, the car will be able to revive enough energy in nine minutes to drive 250 miles.

Like the Battista, only a small number of units will be produced, making the hypercar hyper-exclusive. Because each one can be massively personalized, each of the 130 models will be unique to every client, accentuating its exclusivity.

The extremely-stylized luxurious interior was inspired by Lotus racing models from the 1950s and '60s. Several cabin surfaces have been finished with carbon fiber as have the shell seats. The dash is outfitted with a digital display, the only screen found in the model.

The Tesla Roadster can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, reach a top speed over 250 mph, and has a range of 620 miles. When the model is released next year, it's expected to put owners back between $200,000 and $250,000, a fairly modest price compared with those of the Evija (about $2.1 million) and Battista (about $2.5 million).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram