Luca Corberi Likely to Face Life Ban After Unsporting Act at FIA Karting World Championship

The auto racing world is still reeling from a bizarre shock after an unsporting attack by one of its stars Luca Corberi during the FIA World Karting Championship race. Corebi had to retire in the ninth lap of the race due to a collision with fellow racer Paolo Ippolito.

The 23-year-old instead of heading back to the paddock, stood by the side of the circuit, picked up the broken bumper from his kart and waited for Ippolito to come around and threw the bumper at Ippolito’s kart as he passed by.

Karting driver Luca Corberi got mad at a race and then this happened. Should be a ban for life. pic.twitter.com/ofVoSif6fJ — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

However, Corebi was not done yet. He once again attacked Ippolito by tackling him in the pit-lane after the race got over. The video footage from the pit-lane shows Corebi’s father, who also owns the track, joining in the attack. The shocking footage has gone viral on social media and many are calling out Corebi for his unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Karter Luca Corberi continues to vent his anger after the kart race. Somebody arrest this guy. (via @EstagiariodaF1) pic.twitter.com/R9Kuk2VI4G — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button was among the first to call for issuing life bans on the Corberis. ‘Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World Champs,’ said Button on Twitter. Demanding life bans on Corebi and his father for power driving a guy into the wall, he added.

Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs. His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall, Life ban for both of these idiots please https://t.co/uzWD1cDJ9w — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 4, 2020

Button has urged CIK-FIA Karting president Felipe Massa to take some very serious action.

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos agreed with Button and tweeted, ‘What is this guy doing. Should be banned from racing for life.’

FIA Karting Championships today in Italy What is this guy doing ‍♂️ Should be banned from racing for life. What do you think? #sport #behaviour #discipline #karting #fight @ Lonato Kartodromo https://t.co/VNpbqp7TyM — Robert Doornbos (@robertdoornboss) October 4, 2020

‘The man with the black hoodie also assaulting the driver is Corberi’s father, owner of the track,’ wrote journalist Aurora Dell’Agli on Twitter. She too urged the motorsports governing body the FIA not to race in Lonato again.

The man with the black hoodie also assaulting the driver is Corberi's father, owner of the track. The FIA should NEVER race in Lonato again https://t.co/McsgYJj1II — Aurora Dell'Agli (@theracingchick) October 4, 2020

Corberi and Ippolito were both disqualified from the race over the collision. The race saw Jeremy Iglesias crowned FIA Karting world champion. The French national defeated Dutch racer Marijn Kremers.