Lucid Air Dream Edition Becomes 1st Electric Car to Clock 836 Km Range, Beats Tesla EV

Lucid Motors’ much-awaited Air Dream Edition Range when launched later this year will become the longest-range electric vehicle on the road. Lucid Group announced that their first full luxury sedan electric car, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, has received an official EPA (the Environmental Protection Agency) rating of 520 (approximately 836 km) miles of range.

It is the longest-range rating the agency has ever awarded, and the new record gives the upcoming EV an additional 100 plus miles range over its closest rival Tesla. Elon Musk’s Tesla S model has an EPA-rated range of 405 miles (around 651 km).

The company’s CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson shared his views on the new achievement in an official statement. “I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV,” he said.

Rawlinson added that such a landmark was achieved by the carmaker’s in-house EV technology by not simply fitting an “oversize battery pack”. He drew attention to Lucid Motors’ race-proven 900V battery coupled with ‘BMS technology’, miniaturized drive units, and ‘Wunderbox technology’ providing Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency. The tech also enables it to travel more miles from less battery energy, he added, before concluding by stating that the “next-generation EV has truly arrived”.

Lucid Group did share EPA ratings of their other cars/models, including the Dream Edition Performance and Grand Touring versions, on the website. At present, Lucid Air models occupy the top six positions for overall EPA range ratings among all EVs, as well as the highest miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe) ratings in the large vehicle class.

Lucid may have toppled their closest competitor Tesla in the range rating by a long shot but their vehicles cost a lot more too. The Air Dream R is estimated to cost over $169,000 (roughly Rs 1,24,47,000), while the latest Model S can be bought for $90,000 (around Rs 66,29,000). Nevertheless, Lucid plans to follow up the Dream Edition with more affordable Air models in the coming years.

