1-min read

Lucknow Goes Environment-Friendly as it Constructs its First Road Made of Plastic Waste

Many civic bodies in India are taking up this initiative to introduce more eco-friendly ways of curbing plastic pollution in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
Lucknow Goes Environment-Friendly as it Constructs its First Road Made of Plastic Waste
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Several Indian cities have found resorting to eco-friendly ways to deal with the growing problem of plastic waste. After Chennai, Pune, Jamshedpur and Indore, now Lucknow joins the league of the cities that have constructed roads using plastic ways. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun the construction of the road using plastic waste in the state capital city under a pilot project.

This environmental-friendly initiative will be used to construct a road out of plastic waste from Gomti Nagar Police Station to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. With this, it is the first time that LDA is constructing a road using plastic waste.

In a statement given to ANI, Indushekhar Singh, chief engineer, Lucknow Development Authority, said, “Mixing plastic waste increases the durability of roads by 40-50 per cent. They will be durable for a longer time. Around 8-10 per cent of plastic waste is being mixed in coal tar. They will be more durable and will stay in good condition for a longer time. We use less than 50-micron plastic.”

He also added, “LDA will be following all the guidelines of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in the construction of this road. We had declared that we will use plastic in road construction in future on World Environment Day. LDA will do more research on this in the next two years to know if there can be more improvement.”

Many civic bodies in India are taking up this initiative to introduce more eco-friendly ways of curbing plastic pollution in India.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
