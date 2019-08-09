Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lufthansa to Launch Direct Bengaluru-Munich Flight in 2020

The service on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which starts from March 31, 2020, will be operated with a 294 seater Airbus A350-900 in three-class configuration, Lufthansa said.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lufthansa to Launch Direct Bengaluru-Munich Flight in 2020
Image for Representation (Photo courtesy: AFP Realxnews/ DANIEL ROLAND)
Loading...

German full-service airline Lufthansa is all set to expand its operations into India with the launch of a new route, Bengaluru-Munich from March next year to meet the growing traffic demand. The European carrier along with its subsidiary airline Swiss Air currently operates 58 services per week to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru from its two hubs Frankfurt and Munich. The service on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which starts from March 31, 2020, will be operated with a 294 seater Airbus A350-900 in three-class configuration, Lufthansa said in a release.

At present, it flies to Bengaluru from its Frankfurt hub with a Boeing 747-800. "We are confident that, with this expansion, Lufthansa is catering to the growing needs of this region to explore Europe for business but also leisure," said George Ettiyil, senior director sales for South Asia, Lufthansa Group Airlines. The new route would form a strong link between two important regional hubs, providing south India with a direct connection with another important gateway to the European mainland, the release said. The decision to launch an additional flight on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which will have services five times per week, was taken considering the growing passenger traffic, it added.

The airline has already upgraded the aircraft on the Mumbai-Munich sector from an A330 to an A350. It has also announced its plans to increase the capacity in the business class with a different seat configuration on its flights from Chennai and Bengaluru to Frankfurt from summer 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram