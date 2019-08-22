Luminous Power Enters Auto-Battery Segment, Targets 5 Percent Market Share in Three Years

Luminous Power Technologies announced its foray into the Auto batteries business. Luminous will now cater to models of passenger car vehicles as part of its portfolio expansion. Auto batteries from Luminous are made with Advanced Silver alloy technology that are claimed to have increased battery performance and longer life. The company is ready to install and maintenance free with up to 30 percent increased cold starting power.

Talking about the portfolio expansion, Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “Luminous is one of the largest Lead acid battery players in India selling over 25,00,000 batteries every year. With this new venture, we plan to further strengthen our overall growth trajectory and offer a comprehensive power solutions portfolio to India market. The Auto battery market is estimated to grow at 15 percent CAGR over FY17-20 and we are hopeful of gaining a significant market share through our proven expertise in the power solutions segment”.

Luminous Power Technologies is targeting a 5 percent market share in the next three years. The auto batteries will be available in all the 60,000 sale points of Luminous across the country.

