Luxury Carmakers BMW, Audi Posted Record Sales in India During 2021

German luxury carmaker Audi reported a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021. The company had sold 1,639 units in 2020.

The uptick was propelled by these electric cars - e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and the petrol-powered Q-range along with A-sedans, Audi India said in a statement. Other models, sedans A4 and A6 along with SUVs Q2, Q5 and Q8 remained volume sellers for the brand, while the RS and S performance cars continued strong demand and a good order bank for 2022, it added.

Commenting on the performance, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issues like semiconductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc." He further said, "At over 101 percent (growth), our sales have more than doubled compared to last year (2020), 2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches." On the road ahead, Dhillon said, "2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our 'Strategy 2025' that focuses on customer centricity, digitalisation, products and network." Stating that the company will have a promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, he added, "We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead." .

BMW, too, reported a sales growth of 34 percent last year over 2020, its highest growth in a decade in India, with a dispatch of 8,876 units. The luxury automaker dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units in 2021.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles last year. The automaker had sold 6,604 units across BMW and MINI brands in 2020.

"BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement. An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into the company's fold, he added.

BMW India said over 40 percent of the sales were generated last year from locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5. The new models such as the M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine which were in excessive demand were either completely sold out or had a long waiting period of several months, it added.

BMW Motorrad posted growth of 102.5 percent over last year. The G 310 R and G 310 GS together commanded a share of over 90 percent in sales.

Other popular models of last year included the S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS / GSA, F 900 R / XR and the R 18, BMW said. The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in the last quarter also generated robust demand, it added.

