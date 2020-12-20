Luxury Ride Inducts Pre-Owned MY 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Selling for Rs 1.25 Crore

Luxury Ride, the chain of pre-owned luxury cars has announced to venture into the sports car segment with Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder model. Luxury Ride has inducted a used Gallardo LP550-2 manufactured & registered in 2012 with 12,000 kms on the clock. The used luxury car showroom is offering the sportscar at Rs 1.25 crore which can also be booked, financed, insured from Luxury Ride website and showroom.

The Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP550-2 is powered by a 5.0 litre, V10 engine, and is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

Sumit Garg, Managing Director and Co-founder at Luxury Ride said, “Our customers are our highest priority and to cater to the increasing demand for pre –owned luxury & exotic sports car lovers, we are happy to announce that 10% of our stocks of pre-owned luxury car will be exotic sports cars and is available at an economical price. Our sole aim is to make quality cars available for our customers and provide them with best after sales services.

Our cars are less kilometers driven quality cars with value for money. The pre-owned luxury sector has seen quite a positive consumer response and pandemic has been kind to the pre-owned auto industry. Social distancing, contactless purchases, and experiences put the spotlight on technology. Digitization is playing a significant role in fuelling the growth of the pre-owned car market and we have strengthen our digital presence widely."

Luxury Ride is a multi-brand luxury car showroom, offering end to end services from buying, selling, servicing, insurance, roadside assistance to car modification and more. It has presence in six cities across North India (Karnal, New Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Chandigarh) and has sold 1000+ luxury cars and serviced over 10,000 + luxury cars.