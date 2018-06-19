Mad Max Inspired Modified Toyota Fortuner SUV Looks Ready for the Post-Apocalyptic World

Modified Toyota Fortuner doing off-roading. (Image: Facebook)

If you are a fan of the Mad Max movie, you must have seen and admired the rugged and ripped cars running throughout the chase scenes shot in the desert. While you may admire such vehicles, it’s highly unlikely that you will own one of those vehicles. Nor that they are available for sale in any of the countries of the world.But then, there are people who like to do things differently and one such person modified the Toyota Fortuner SUV (previous model) to look like a car straight out of the Mad Max movie. The Fortuner is a ladder on frame SUV, which means it is made as a rugged vehicle that can do extreme off-roading.However, most of the buyers of the Toyota Fortuner are from urban market, who prefer form over the functionality. A Toyota Fortuner owner converted the Fortuner into a highly capable off-roader, keeping it as raw as possible.The go anywhere design of the Fortuner has led to an outlandish looking vehicle with matte black finish. The front bumper has been removed to make way for a metallic mesh covering the front grill and headlamps. This ensures that no damage is done to the radiator at the time of severe off-roading.Then there’s a snorkel on the bonnet, removal of the side step to help the off-roading capabilities, and a Kinetic Honda scooter stripped down to reduce weight mounted on the back (just to move around easily while going on jungle trails), that add to the off-road DNA of the modified Fortuner.Under the hood, there are no changes to the engine, which is a 3.0-litre D-4D unit with over 1.5 lakh km on the clock. There are no changes to the interiors as well, but he is working on improving the cabin by adding a fully functional chemical toilet.