Made In India 2018 Hyundai Verna (Accent) Launched in Middle East

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched its popular sub-compact sedan Accent in Middle East this week. The car is made in India and in various markets including India it goes by the name Verna. The 2018 Hyundai Accent is the 5th-generation of the company's popular model and it made its regional debut in Bahrain this week. Built on the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) body, the next-gen Hyundai Accent gets adequate weight control, enhanced performance and fuel efficiency as compared to the previous model.The 2018 Hyundai Accent is available with two engine options:- 1.4-litre MPi petrol and 1.6-litre MPi petrol. The 1.4-litre engine produces 100PS of power and churns out 132.39Nm of torque. The 1.6-litre engine develops 123PS and 151Nm of torque. Both the engine comes mated to 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2018 Hyundai Accent is available in Bahrain in E, S, SE and Premium grades. Prices start at BD 4,990In terms of looks, the 5th-gen Accent gets projector headlamps and LED DRLs along with chrome-accented grille. The car continues to have a coup-ish sloping roofline. At the rear, the car gets LED tail lamps as on Elantra. It also gets shark fin antenna as on the Creta.The interior features a two-tone dashboard with chocolate brown colored top dash and a beige lower half. It also gets a sunroof and rear windshield blinds along with cruise control, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, and fold down hand rest for rear passengers.From the safety perspective, the new Hyundai Accent gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The car is built on an all-new K2 platform which enables precise tuning of key suspension components for enhanced cornering and high-speed stability. The car also has rear parking cameras.