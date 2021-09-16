Made-in-India Citroen C3 Compact SUV Unveiled; to Rival Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet

Citroen has unveiled the C3 compact SUV in India and joins the hotly contested segment rivalling the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon among others. The car comes as the French manufacturer’s second offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV. The C3 is already available in international markets like Europe, but is differently-specced. In fact, Indian C3 is aligned with Latin America C3, more than the European C3.

In terms of design, the Citroen logo takes its usual place on the bonnet like seen on the C5, with chrome extensions flowing into a split X-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The headlight clusters are positioned below the LED DRLs, sitting low into the front bumper. As we saw in the teaser image before, it also gets a large radiator grille, with a faux skid plate which adds some muscle to the upcoming SUV’s front end.

Like its foreign counterpart, the C3, in India, is powered by a flex-fuel engine that is compatible with ethanol-based fuel. The new SUV is likely to make use of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the powerplant will be mated to either a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

When launched in Q1 2022, the Citroen C3’s price is expected to be in the range of Rs 8-13 lakh, which will see it rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite.

