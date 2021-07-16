Made-in-India Renault Kiger Compact SUV Export Commences to Nepal

Renault India has commenced exports of its sub-4 metre compact SUV Renault KIGER to Nepal. Renault KIGER is the latest SUV launched by Renault in India. The all-new Renault Kiger will be offered in Nepal through Renault’s distributor - Advanced Automobiles Pvt. Ltd, part of Vaishal Group which is one of the largest group in Nepal. Renault has an extensive coverage with 15 sales and 13 service outlets across Nepal.

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Following a successful launch in India, Renault KIGER has already established itself as a breakthrough product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of KIGER to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the KIGER family in India.”

In terms of design, the Kiger gets a sculpted bonnet and an imposing bumper and has a high ground clearance (205 mm) and functional roof bars. Higher in the trim line, the Kiger sits on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels that have a black diamond-cut finish. At the front, the car comes with a honeycomb grille. The upper strip formed by the front grille and the LED daytime running lights positioned at both ends. All-new LED taillights light up the rear of the car.

On the inside, the Kiger’s high, wide centre console is focused around a large 20.32 cm floating touch screen that features wireless smartphone replication for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at higher trims. The system not only offers voice recognition through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but also Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player.

The Kiger provides a boot capacity of 405 litres which extends to 879 litres with the second row folded. There is a total onboard capacity of 29L including four 1L water bottle holders and 2 cup holders. The central armrest hides a 7.5-litre storage space while the glove compartment has an unprecedented volume of 10.5 litres.

At higher trim levels, the driver has access to MULTI-SENSE settings to select different driving modes. Multi-Skin 17.78 cm Reconfigurable TFT cluster changes its colour and widget configuration according to the mode selected, displaying useful information relevant to selected driving mode.

The Kiger gets an Auditorium 3D Sound system by Arkamys. All in all, there are eight onboard speakers (four boomers, four tweeters). Another new feature available at higher trim levels is the white ambient lighting in the passenger compartment. The cockpit features back-lit steering wheel controls. Kiger will also feature a first in segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter.

The Kiger is fitted with a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 Ps and a torque of 160 Nm (available from 3,200 rpm). It boasts a fuel economy of 20 km/litre consumption. The 1.0-litre 100 Ps turbocharged engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. An X-TRONIC automatic continuously variable transmission will be available shortly after the KIGER’S commercial launch.

The ENERGY 1.0-litre 72 Ps and 96 Nm naturally aspirated engine is also available in the KIGER range, with either a five-speed manual or the EASY-R five-speed robotised gearbox AMT.

