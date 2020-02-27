Madhya Pradesh Becomes First State to Introduce Unified Vehicle Registration Card

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to launch the unified vehicle registration card, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said here on Tuesday. He also said that MP is only the second state to launch a unified driving license, after Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister in afternoon launched the service to issue the unified vehicle registration card and the unified driving license at the state secretariat. "Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce the unified registration card and the second state to launch the unified driving license after Uttar Pradesh," Nath said.

He also distributed the unified cards, including vehicle registration and driving license, to six persons. Madhya Pradesh Transport



Department Commissioner V Madhu Kumar told PTI that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued the guidelines to bring uniformity in driving licenses and vehicle registration cards across the country in March last year. These cards are being issued in compliance with these guidelines.

"MP is the first state in the country which started issuing both the smart cards together. Unlike the previous layout, the new cards will have more exhaustive information printed on both sides of the cards. It will also bear a unique number recognised across the country," he said. Kumar said the unified smart cards for the driving license and vehicle registration will each have a QR code that will help in verifying the authenticity of the data printed on the cards.

These cards will be a standard across the country. "Various information, including the name, address, blood group, date of birth, the photograph of the holder as well as issuing authority, validity and other details would also be stored in a chip," he said. Kumar said necessary upgradation and changes in the software has been carried out and that the department is ready to roll out new cards. The unified driving license card will also have information about the ability of the driver to drive in hilly and dangerous areas, and an emergency contact number.