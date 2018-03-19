English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras HC Posts Nissan Case to March 21 for Next Hearing
The judge said she wanted to know the government's stand as it might throw some light on the latest development in the issue.
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Japanese auto-maker Nissan informed the Madras High Court that there was a possibility of an amicable settlement between the Tamil Nadu government and the company as talks had commenced between the two sides.
"As a step forward, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated talks with us. As of now, the subjects of the talks are kept confidential," senior counsel P S Raman, appearing for the company, submitted.
Raman requested the court to defer the hearing of the state government's plea to stall the international arbitration proceedings initiated by Nissan.
The matter came up before the bench of Justice Anitha Sumanth today.
As no one represented the state when the plea was taken up for hearing, the judge said she wanted to know the government's stand as it might throw some light on the latest development in the issue.
The court then posted the matter to March 21 for the appearance of the advocate-general.
In December last year, the Tamil Nadu government had moved the high court, seeking an interim injunction against Nissan from proceeding with its arbitration against India over alleged unpaid tax refunds of nearly USD 770 million.
The state had alleged that Nissan invoked the international arbitration clause of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Japan to "coerce the Tamil Nadu government".
However, the Centre had filed an affidavit, saying the Tamil Nadu government did not have a locus stand to challenge the international arbitration proceedings initiated by Nissan against India.
After various rounds of hearings, the case was listed today for the parties to argue on the maintainability of the application.
Also Watch
Also Watch
"As a step forward, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated talks with us. As of now, the subjects of the talks are kept confidential," senior counsel P S Raman, appearing for the company, submitted.
Raman requested the court to defer the hearing of the state government's plea to stall the international arbitration proceedings initiated by Nissan.
The matter came up before the bench of Justice Anitha Sumanth today.
As no one represented the state when the plea was taken up for hearing, the judge said she wanted to know the government's stand as it might throw some light on the latest development in the issue.
The court then posted the matter to March 21 for the appearance of the advocate-general.
In December last year, the Tamil Nadu government had moved the high court, seeking an interim injunction against Nissan from proceeding with its arbitration against India over alleged unpaid tax refunds of nearly USD 770 million.
The state had alleged that Nissan invoked the international arbitration clause of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Japan to "coerce the Tamil Nadu government".
However, the Centre had filed an affidavit, saying the Tamil Nadu government did not have a locus stand to challenge the international arbitration proceedings initiated by Nissan against India.
After various rounds of hearings, the case was listed today for the parties to argue on the maintainability of the application.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Gavaskar Does the Snake Dance; B'desh Fans Are Far From Impressed
- Elon Musk Needs to 'Grow up', Says His Father
- India's Most Memorable Wins in T20 International Cricket
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture