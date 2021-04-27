Madras HC Suggests Government to Calibrate Speed of Imported Vehicles to Avoid Accidents

In order to reduce road-accidents, the Madras High Court has suggested various ways to the government including calibrating the Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicles to ensure that they do not exceed the speed limit. While hearing an accident case that involved a rashly driven bus, the two-judge bench of Madras High Court comprising up of Judge N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose impleaded the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Director-General of Police, State of Tamil Nadu before issuing the instructions.

The bench has asked the government to reconsider its 2018 decision of increasing the speed limit. It has suggested that the government should reduce the speed limit. Imported or Completely Built Units of vehicles that come with high powered engines should be calibrated in order to ensure that these vehicles do not exceed the speed limit, it said.

The Bench has also suggested that the government should make it mandatory to fit all the vehicles with speed governors including two-wheelers, cartoq.com reported.

Citing a rule of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, the court has asked the speed governors to be installed at the manufacturing stage itself. The court said that the government and authorities should procure modern gadgets like speed gun, speed indicator display and drones. It added that these gadgets should be used to find any vehicle speeding more than the allowed limit and to punish the driver.

According to Bench, the driving license seekers should be taken to the hospitals where the accident victims get treated in order to make them to witness the consequences of violations of road rules and understand why speeding is dangerous through first-hand information.

The Madras HC has also asked the government to lay more speed breakers in line with the safety measures. The court directed the government to constitute special courts to tackle the traffic offences and accident claim cases.

Other directions include roping celebrities to spread the message of road discipline through various media. For the recent case, the High Court enhanced the compensation payable to the victim and her family from Rs 18,43,908 to Rs 1 crore 50 lakh.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 2 for the authorities and the government to report to the compliance made by them in accordance with the directions of the court.

