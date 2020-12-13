Madras High Court Orders NHAI to Collect Only 50% of the Toll Due to Bad Roads Near Chennai

Despite collecting high toll taxes, the roads continue to be poorly maintained across India. Bad roads seem to be the bane in each state as their poor maintenance leaves users fuming at the government’s apathy.

In one recent case, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was pulled by the Madras High Court for the pathetic state of the national highways in the region. The court pointed out the deplorable state of the roads between Maduravoyal and Walajapet areas near the state capital Chennai.

These dangerous roads often lead to deaths. On December 7, Caolin Priscilla, a doctor, and her daughter Evelyn who is a student of architecture lost their lives as their car fell into an open storm-water drain. The drain was left open by the NHAI without placing any warning signs to users.

A High Court bench cited this as a monumental example of a bad road. The court questioned the NHAI authorities as to why they should not be providing compensation to the family for these deaths.

The HC said NHAI should have been banned from collecting any toll fee till the stretch is repaired, but they are being kind by allowing them to collect 50 per cent fees. The court said the highways authority should hang their heads in shame for laying such pathetic roads.

The bench asked why temporary measures were undertaken to repair and fill potholes and pointed out to NHAI’s apathy of not being able to lay proper roads even after over 70 years of Independence.

The highway connecting Chennai-Bengaluru at the Nazarathpet junction has about 520 accident-prone spots and close to 560 black spots out of which the NHAI has repaired 23 so far. This is despite Rs 50 crore was sanctioned for the complete relaying of this stretch of road, as stated by the Assistant Solicitor General of India G Karthikeyan. He also said these potholes will be filled in 10 days, so as to avoid any further mishaps.

The Court was adjourned till December 21 for NHAI to report its compliance with these conditions.