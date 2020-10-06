Magenta and eMatrixmile Sign MoU to Develop 10,000 Electric Charging Stations for EVs in India

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between eMatrixmile India Pvt Ltd and Magenta EV Solutions Private Limited for installation and commissioning of 'QYK POD' charging stations. These will be first deployed in Mumbai, MMR and Maharashtra region. The alliance comes in the framework to install around 10,000 electric charging stations across India in sustained phases. This will go on to provide electric charging infrastructure towards the other parts of the country, eventually.

The QYK POD mobility platform can be used for public and private modes of transport and also has support for Micro Mobility Vehicles (MMVs) and a mobile app which would help with the last-mile connectivity and ease the user experience.

eMatrixmile is a Mumbai-based company that aims to provide on-demand transportation solutions through its rental EV scooters – QYK. The company says that it will be providing a multi-model fleet of classic electric scooters, electric bicycle, electric auto-rickshaws to more than 50 cities by the year 2021.

Magenta is a company working on EV charging technology, backed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Shell, and Microsoft. They provide ‘socket-to-software’ solutions for EV charging and have been the first-timers to bring in product and technology innovation in EV space like ChargeGrid Flare (a streetlamp integrated EV charger) and ChargeGrid Series for private, public, and community use.