Magenta Announces India’s First EV Charging Corridor at Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Magenta Power has announced India’s first EV charging Corridor, ChargeIn, at Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This network of EV charging stations will initially be deployed at Hotel Center Point, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Lonavala. In the next phase, the network will then be extended to Bangalore and Mysore allowing electric vehicle users to travel across this stretch in their EV without having to worry about their next charging station. Magenta Power had also installed India’s first Solar based EV charging station in Navi Mumbai last month.According to the company, ChargeIn will be a fully integrated network of charging points including AC and DC chargers. All the ChargeIn points will be connected via a network for central monitoring and control. Initially, some of the charging stations will have a fully automated payment system so that users can charge the vehicles using an online OTP based payment system via the ChargeIn app. This payment system will be deployed to all the charging stations in a phased manner.Furthermore, ChargeIn will be an open platform for all EV charging stations; existing owners of charging stations will have the option to join the ChargeIn network. On the sidelines of the announcement, Maxson Lewis, the CEO and Managing Director of Magenta Power, mentioned that ChargeIn plans to encompass charging stations for 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers, 4 wheelers and bus fleets.Lewis believes that while this network of charging stations will open up the ‘electric highways’ in India, it will also provide a unique employment opportunity for charging station owners who can man and support the stations. He also mentioned that Magenta understands the challenges with setting up and operating EV charging stations in India given the local context and issues and is prepared with technological and ground level solutions.