Magenta Launches Program to Identify Associates to Deploy Low-Cost EV Charging Stations

Magenta has launched its nationwide business associate outreach program starting December 2020. Under this initiative, Magenta will identify associates across India to deploy low-cost electric vehicle charging platform.

The 3-stage program will commence with partner training in EV technology, EV charging and supporting IT infrastructure. In further stages, Magenta will create a sales, deployment and support backend for 2W, 3W and 4W charging across India. After being seed funded by HPCL in 2018 and selected by Shell for the E4 innovation hub in 2019, recently Magenta was selected by Microsoft to help them to scale and grow leveraging its technology.

Under the ChargeGrid brand, already Magenta has done EV charger installation and deployment for various private and government organizations across 19 states and union territories in India. With this outreach program, Magenta is targeting to increase its EV charging support network across 300 districts in India.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Bhavana Srivastava, who recently joined Magenta as the Client Services Head and who is driving this initiative said, “This Associate program has been created to develop entrepreneurs in EV charging and in turn generate employment using the EVSE hardware and software technology which we have built over last 2 years specifically to solve Indian EV charging challenges. I call it the ecopreneur program – creating employment with a focus on sustaining the environment. The microservices based charging software platform we have developed especially for the Indian ecosystem allows a democratised approach to EV charging infrastructure and we believe we will positively impact the lives of 300 entrepreneurs directly and the larger EV ecosystem as a whole . The adoption of EV in India will not be driven by large capital-intensive charging networks but micro charging platforms. We have been working with several EV manufacturers to design this program.

As the country emerges from the pandemic and economic crisis, it is important for new technologies like EV to provide an employment base and at the same time create the much-needed infrastructure”. This plan goes hand in hand with various state government policies to support EV in India.