Magenta Power Introduces Portable & Compact EV Charging Solutions with ‘ChargeGrid’ Series

Magenta Power unveiled the ‘ChargeGrid’ Series. The series is India’s first fully integrated, unmanned, convenient, payment-enabled open network of smart charging solutions. The ‘ChargeGrid PRO’ series is best suited for community charging - be it offices, malls and residential societies.

The next generation charger ‘ChargeGrid PRO’ comes online connected, with the Mobile App and Command Centre. The Mobile App provides EV owner the convenience of locating charging stations on an aerial map, book the charging slots, getting updates on charging, recommendations on time-of-day use and paying charges online. While the Command Center, brings complete visibility to chargers, performance along with integration with the various platform.

This weatherproof charger has multiple charging options including Type-2 connector for the new EVs being launched and also has an LCD Screen to track consumption and LEDs to indicate charging status when in use. The high performance rigorously tested, portable chargers is safe, reliable and modular - suitable for EVs currently in India and with a small change can be adapted to the vehicles yet to be launched.

The ChargeGrid Pro Series comes in 2 variants for multiple applications. While the IEC socket is standard, the second socket could be a 16A Domestic Socket or a Type2 connector. The BT model is Bluetooth enabled & an add-on feature.

The pricing of the ChargeGrid series starts from the range of Rs 11,000 to Rs 50,000. To be precise the ChargeGrid LITE costs Rs. 11,799, The ChargeGrid PRO has 2 variants PRO-3P which is for 32,499 and PRO-T2 costing around Rs.39,499 & the cost of ChargeGrid ULTRA is Rs. 48,699.

Speaking on the launch of these EV Chargers, Mr. Maxson Lewis, MD – Magenta Power says, “The customized EV charging solutions from Magenta, forms the infrastructure backbone for a growing EV ecosystem, and provides customers access to energy-efficient options with ease. We hope these handy solutions, will encourage the EV switch and help address the ongoing challenges among the EV users. The Smart charging solutions, is designed balancing the individual, corporate and community uses”