Magenta Power Launches ChargeGrid App with First Fully Integrated Network of EV Charging Stations in India

Magenta Power has launched a first fully integrated & automated network of charging stations along with its new mobile app under the ChargeGrid brand. Magneta also says that this is an open platform and allows all the EV chargers across India to be part of the ChargeGrid network independent of ownership, location and type.ChargeGrid is a series of charging stations which are interconnected via the internet. The app brings EV users and charging stations onto a single platform. It shows the availability of chargers along your route, shows the availability & status of chargers at an individual socket level and also detects chargers with 500 meters using eco fencing algorithms. The company says that this is with an attempt to make the ‘EV owners driving and charging’ experience better.“Mobile technology has changed our daily routines and how people receive information. EV owners are technology-oriented and it was a matter of time before we integrated the mobile device with the charging experience”, said Maxson Lewis, CEO & MD of Magenta Power. “The integrated & fully automated relay of our charging infrastructure now allows us to ensure 100% availability allowing EVs to travel farther and faster.”