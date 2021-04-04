Magenta, under their EV charging solution “ChargeGrid”, has come up with a solution for large residential complexes under their product range – ChargeGrid Prisma. As per the company, this solution is developed specifically at solving the complex and multi-faceted problems for EV charging at residential societies where not everyone has dedicated parking slots. This situation forced EV enthusiasts to resort to pulling wires from homes to parking areas; this was not only extremely unsafe, but legality issues were also involved.

ChargeGrid Prisma claims to solve this challenge by addressing multiple issues and involving multiple stakeholders. This EV charging hardware is amenable to multiuser profile. The user interfacing software integrates with the existing Facility management software of residential societies and reduces the pain of the society in managing the EV charging process.

Magenta over the last year worked with multiple RWA (Residential Welfare Associations), Apartment Federations and EV owners to understand the problem and solve each of these challenges. The outcome is a model which leverages the charging assets for EV charging across multiple users.

While the pilots are in progress in multiple cities, one of the first to fully go live is at Gundecha Trillium, a large and forward-looking housing complex in Mumbai. This pilot was supported by Adani Electricity which is the utility supplier in the area.