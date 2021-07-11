Magenta to Deploy 100 Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Three-Wheelers in Bengaluru

Mahindra&Mahindra has partnered with clean energy solutions provider Magenta to deploy its Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru for last-mile delivery of both essential and non-essential goods. Under the partnership, Magenta will deploy a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers, which will be inducted into its delivery fleet of the new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform, the company said in a statement.

“This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining the last-mile delivery segment. With Magenta, we are eager to transform the last mile deliveries in more cities," Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu said. Mahindra Treo Zor has already travelled more than 1.82 million km on the Indian roads, he said adding, “the connected EV technology on the Treo Zor has attracted many new age startups, e-commerce players given its attractive customer value proposition and environmental benefits." Magenta Managing Director Maxson Lewis said while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility, they need a complete solution and an ecosystem view.

“Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services. And now with the EVET platform, e-mobility, the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta," he said adding “an able and proven product from the stables of Mahindra" would support its mandate of providing EV solutions. Under EVET, Magenta is launching people and cargo transport services which will also include vehicle charging support through ChargeGrid, the statement said.

