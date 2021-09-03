Maha Transport Dept Setting Up Regulatory System to Help Prevent Accidents, Deaths

Maharashtra’s transport department is setting up a state-of-the-art regulatory system to take action against vehicles and drivers violating traffic rules, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday. He said thousands of “unnecessary" deaths take place due to speeding as well as failure to adhere to traffic rules and it was the duty of the government to prevent them. Speaking at a function where he handed over the keys of 76 interceptor vehicles to 92 flying squads attached to 50 Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thackeray said the system will be useful in preventing accidents and loss of lives. These interceptor vehicles have speed guns, breathalyzers, tint meters and integrated cameras, officials said. State Transport Minister Anil Parab said these interceptor vehicles will help reduce accidents and ensure traffic discipline.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha last month, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that a total of 3,564 road accidents occurred in India due to potholes in the year 2020, which is the lowest in the last five years. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

According to Gadkari, the total number of road accidents due to potholes in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 stood at 6,424; 9,423; 4,869 and 4,775, respectively. He also pointed out that the number of accidents in 2019 declined by 4 per cent to 4,49,002.

The number of accidents due to over speeding in 2019 was 3,19,028. Accidents due to drunken driving/consumption of alcohol & drugs stood at 12,256. The number of accidents due to driving on the wrong side/ lane indiscipline, jumping red light and use of mobile phone in 2019 stood at 24,431; 4,443 and 10,522, respectively.

The minister noted that road accidents occur due to multiple reasons such as automobile design, overspeeding, use of mobile phone, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol/drug, overloaded vehicle, vehicular condition, poor light condition. Besides, jumping red light, overtaking neglect of civic bodies, weather condition, fault of the driver, driving on wrong side, defect in road condition, defect in condition of motor vehicle, fault of the cyclist, fault of pedestrian are other reasons.

