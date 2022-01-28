Maharashtra Announces Tax Exemption for All Caravan and Camper Vans, Details Here

The Transport department has decided to grant exemption from payment of the tax imposed under Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act (LXV of 1958) to all caravans or camper vans, registered as tourism entities under Directorate of Tourism (DoT) units. This step comes with the vision of the immense scope of Caravan Tourism in the State, said a statement.

The Government of Maharashtra had approved the Caravan Tourism policy on 15th March, 2021. After that, decision on exempting the tax for caravan or campervan was under consideration. On 27th July 2021, the Vehicle Transport Department of the Maharashtra government amended the Government Notification and decided to exempt taxes imposed on caravans or camper vans, registered under the policy.

Annually, the medium caravans or camper vans have been paying Rs 5,500 per sq m tax to the State government. The tax amount for bigger vans used to be around Rs 1.4 lakhs. Hence, this initiative by Maharashtra Tourism comes as a breather during tough COVID times and aims to benefit all the caravan and camper van operators that have registered themselves.

Dr Dhananjay Sawalkar, Jt. Director, Directorate of Tourism said, “Tax exemption for caravan comes as a big step to support the operators. This will change the course of travel in Maharashtra and help in establishing Caravan ecosystem in the State. I’d like to urge the operators to come forward, register themselves to reap the benefits of the policy.”

Motohom Caravan was the first caravan to register under Maharashtra’s caravan tourism policy. On National Tourism Day on 25th January 2022. Motohom caravan was flagged off by Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and Minister for State, Tourism, Aditi Tatkare, at Sahyadri guest house, Mumbai.

The Caravan Tourism Policy can be downloaded from here. The registration form can be filled here.

