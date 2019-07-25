Maharashtra Clocks Highest Vehicle Sales in FY 18-19, Delhi With The Highest Sales in a City

Previously we talked about buyers’ sentiments and the growth of ride-hailing companies that have had a negative effect on passenger vehicle sales in the country. In the same breath, Auto Punditz recently published data of vehicle sales as recorded in different states of the country.

For the ease of explaining we will be dividing the data into East, West, North and South India and discuss the states’ performance in each zone. In the west, Maharashtra recorded the highest sales of passenger vehicles with a total of 3, 54, 480 vehicles that were bought in a year. Trailing behind it in the west zone was Gujarat with sales of 2, 84,763 models from April 2018 to March 2019. In the west region, Goa ranked the lowest with sales of just 22,025 models in a year.

Up North, Uttar Pradesh clocked the maximum sales with 2, 99, 816 vehicles while Himachal Pradesh registered the least sales with 39,480 models. The city of Delhi alone recorded the sale of 1, 93,922. Down south, Kerala clocked the maximum sales with 2, 52,639. Meanwhile, Puducherry recorded 7,015 models, ranking at the bottom.

Overall sales of East was low in the last financial year with West Bengal recording 1,04,819 models with Andaman Nicobar recording the least sales in the country with 2,120 models.